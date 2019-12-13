Malaika Arora stuns at USA Pears launch event

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora attended the USA Pears launch event in Mumbai. She was accompanied by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija. Malaika was seen in a stunning white dress. Speaking to mediapersons, she stated she was happy to be a part of the event as the discussion involved regarding nutrition and health benefits.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)