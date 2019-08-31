Kashmir Issue Should Be Resolved Bilaterally: Australian High Commissioner

Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu at a gala event, Namaste Pacific hosted by New Zealand High Commission, commented on Indian government’s move on revoking Article 370 and said that Australia’s view on Kashmir has always been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and should be resolved by both India and Pakistan.
