Kapil Dev Arrives At BCCI HQ To Conduct Interview For Indian Cricket Team’s Head Coach

The BCCI has shortlisted six candidates for Indian cricket team's head coach interview. Former cricketer Kapil Dev arrived at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters to conduct interview for Indian cricket team's head coach in Mumbai. He is a member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for appointing Head Coach for Indian cricket team.
