ISRO- Lander of Chandrayaan-2 will land on moon on September 7 at 1:55 AM

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan said, “Next major event will happen on 2nd September, when the lander will be separated from the orbiter. On 3rd September, we will have a small maneuver for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally.
