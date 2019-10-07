INDIAN ARMY Organises Marathon To Strengthen Harmony In J&K’s Rajouri

Indian Army organised a marathon for youth with an objective to strengthening peace and harmony at Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in the Pirpanjal region in Rajouri district today. Participants danced to the tunes of ‘dhol’ before the launching into marathon. Girls participated in the marathon in large numbers.
