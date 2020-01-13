Videos

IND vs AUS: Captain Kohli's Men in Blue getting ready at Wankhede for 1st ODI against Australia

By Asia News International

Indian cricket team is all set to play against Australia in a three-match ODI series. Men in Blue were seen practicing at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 13 ahead of the first ODI match. The series will commence from January 14. The final match of the series will be played on January 19 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India is at number 2 in ODI rankings.

