Hyderabad rape-murder case: Justice should be delivered soon, says Nirbhaya’s mother

The Delhi government has recommended the rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi appreciated Delhi Government for this move and said, “I welcome Delhi government's decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope soon the accused will be hanged to death soon.”
