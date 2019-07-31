Family Of Unnao Rape Case Survivor Don’t Believe In Administration Anymore: Akhilesh Yadav

While speaking to ANI on Unnao rape case victim's accident, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Yesterday, I met the family (Unnao rape survivor's family) and they are in immense pain. They do not believe the administration anymore because they have struggled since day one and now they want justice.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)