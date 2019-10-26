Dushyant Chautala BJP Leader Anurag Thakur Arrives At Home Minister Amit Shah's Residence In Delhi

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala and Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and BJP leader Anurag Thakur arrived at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. Before meeting Amit Shah, Dushyant Chautala said, “It is too early to say anything. Hopefully something positive will come out soon. Talks are going on with both the parties. Let us finalise.”