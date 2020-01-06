Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh celebrates birthday at cafe run by acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday at Sheroes, a cafe, run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow. The actor visited Sheroes along with her husband Ranveer Singh and Laxmi Agarwal. She interacted with the acid attack survivors there. Deepika's latest outing 'Chhapaak' is based on the life of Agarwal.
