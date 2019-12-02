Dabangg 3: Munna Badnaam Hua Song Out | The foot-tapping track is finally here!

Move over 'Munni' because this year it's 'Munna Badnam Hua'! The much-awaited song from Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3' was finally dropped on Saturday and it is worth the wait. Introducing Chulbul Pandey (Salman) as the "new item boy", the perfect visual treat track features him opposite Warina Hussain and, needless to say, it was full of funky dance moves.