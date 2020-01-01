Chandrayaan-3 approved by govt, project ongoing: ISRO Chief K Sivan

In an interaction with mediapersons, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan said that government has approved Chandrayaan-3. K Sivan said, “Government has approved Chandrayaan-3, the project is ongoing. Chandrayaan-3’s configuration will be almost similar to Chandrayaan-2.
