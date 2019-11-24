BJP trapped in its own game now: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that BJP has got trapped in its own game now. “CBI, ED, Income Tax Department and Police are the four main party workers of BJP. Present Governor is also their worker. But BJP has got trapped in its own game now. It's beginning of their end,” said Sanjay Raut.
