Akshay Kumar Breaks Record: Mission Mangal Enters 100 Crore Club

Film 'Mission Mangal' entered the Rs 100 crore mark on August 20, incidentally on the same day that India's ambitious lunar mission 'Chandrayaan 2' entered moon's orbit. Sonakshi Sinha who stars in the film shared the news on her Twitter account. "Mission Mangal has entered the 100-crore club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit... DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!!" she tweeted.