Mahakumbh Drives UP Tourism Boom With 66 Crore Devotees

Lucknow: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department achieved unprecedented success in 2025, firmly establishing the state as the leading tourism destination in the country.

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, extensive renovation of religious, cultural and historical sites, along with the development of modern tourism infrastructure, propelled Uttar Pradesh to first place in domestic tourism and fourth position in foreign tourist arrivals.

According to data released by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, more than 137 crore domestic tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in 2025, while 3.66 lakh foreign tourists explored the state.

The most significant contributor to this remarkable achievement was the grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which witnessed a historic footfall of over 66 crore devotees. Alongside this, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura Vrindavan and Shravasti have emerged as major tourism hubs of the country.

As envisioned by the Chief Minister, new avenues of religious and cultural tourism have developed across the state, while events organised regularly by the Tourism and Culture Department such as Deepotsav, Rangotsav, Dev Deepawali and Magh Mela have become major attractions for tourists from India and abroad.

Uttar Pradesh has always been a vital centre of Indian culture and history, but tourism destinations that remained neglected before 2017 have been revived and transformed under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Along with restoration, strong emphasis was laid on strengthening transport, hospitality and connectivity. Improved air connectivity, expanded rail and bus services, and the growth of hotels and homestay facilities have led to a significant rise in foreign tourist arrivals.

In 2025, the Tourism Department initiated ambitious development projects worth ₹1283.33 crore across the state. Major projects include beautification of the ghats in Varanasi, construction of an integrated circuit house and convention centre, development of the Kalinjar integrated route in Chitrakoot, and creation of tourist facility centres along the Ram Van Gaman Marg. Restoration work is progressing rapidly at Bhagwanpur Temple in Moradabad, Ajitashram Yog Kunj in Shahjahanpur, Valmiki Nagar’s Lav Kush Kuti, Tretayug Bhoomi Kuti, Bharatkothi, Sita Rasoi and Kausalya Sthal.

Additionally, five new projects worth ₹7 crore were launched through district tourism units. Under the Mukhyamantri Tourism Development Cooperation Scheme, two projects were approved this year, while four more are set to receive approval shortly.

The Tourism and Culture Department, in coordination with other departments, organised several large scale cultural events throughout the year, taking tourism in the state to new heights. The most prominent among them was the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which attracted record numbers of tourists from across the country and abroad.

Ayodhya’s grand Deepotsav witnessed the breaking of its own Guinness World Record for the lighting of earthen lamps, while the world’s largest Ram Takht showcased during the Ramleela in Varanasi was also recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Performances such as Ram Katha on the ghats of the Ganga, Kathak dance presentations, 3D holograms and projection mapping created an unforgettable experience for visitors.

During Holi, events like Rangotsav in the Braj region, Chilka Holi of Ramnagar, Holi of Kashi and Lathmar Holi of Mathura mesmerised tourists. In 2025, festivals including Ghaghra Mahotsav, Brahma Mahotsav, Makar Sankranti Mahotsav, Dudhi Mela, Ghazipur Mahotsav, Varanasi Mahotsav and Lalgarh Mela of Chitrakoot led to a notable rise in tourist numbers, revenue generation and local employment.

Guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022 ensured multidimensional development of tourism in the state. Under this policy, 1757 tourism units have been registered on the up-tourismportal.in, while investment proposals worth ₹37,688.58 crore have been received.

To promote Uttar Pradesh tourism globally, the department participated in major international platforms including Zurich Travel Mart, Global Travel Market 2025, Paris Fashion Week, GTAC Tokyo Sydney, ITB Asia and FITUR 2025. At the national level, the department strengthened its outreach through participation in ITB India, GTA events in Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, and Expo Jaipur.

With a strong focus on youth empowerment, the Tourism Department implemented the CM Tourism Fellowship Program to provide structured training opportunities to young professionals. Youth Tourism Teams were formed in all 75 districts of the state to assist tourists and promote cultural preservation.

In collaboration with the Government of India, the department is also conducting 17 travel and tourism courses, enabling youth to gain employment as tourist guides, air hostesses, cabin crew members and hospitality professionals. In this sequence, Phase 2 of the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Shahjahanpur, developed at a cost of ₹46 crore, is nearing completion.

Under the Youth Travel Mart initiative, youth tourism teams provided assistance to tourists at major destinations and events in Ayodhya, Bareilly, Chandauli, Shahjahanpur, Varanasi, Farrukhabad, Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The department also organised school level quiz and photography competitions across major cities to promote awareness and heritage conservation. On World Tourism Day, students from 11 schools in Lucknow were taken on guided tours of prominent tourist destinations.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 of the Government of India, projects such as Azad Park and Knowledge Hub in Prayagraj and the Buddhist Museum in Shravasti are being developed.

With support from the Ministry of Finance under the Museum and Heritage Cluster Phase 1, development works are underway at 1857 freedom struggle sites in Kanpur, Nawabganj Temple in Sultanpur and Farrukhabad, and Maa Kamakshi Devi Temple in Chitrakoot. An integrated project worth ₹268 lakh in Hardoi is nearing completion.

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, the Homestay Scheme promoted by the department has boosted self-employment, while rural tourism initiatives have revived folk music, traditional cuisine and local customs.

Through these sustained efforts, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a global tourism hub. The transformation of its religious, cultural and historical sites has made the state a major attraction for tourists worldwide, contributing not only to economic growth but also to the preservation of its rich cultural heritage.