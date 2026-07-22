Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Highlights Growth In Mining Revenue With Digital Monitoring Measures | X

Lucknow, July 22: The Yogi Government is giving top priority to its policy of 'zero tolerance' towards corruption. The government is promoting transparency, accountability and maximum use of technology in administration.

At the same time, emphasis has been placed on prompt investigation and strict action in corruption-related cases. As a result, the state's treasury has witnessed significant growth. The Department of Geology and Mining of Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a recent example of this approach. During the nine years of the Yogi Government, the department has generated more than Rs 30,000 crore in revenue. In comparison, revenue during the SP Government's tenure was limited to just Rs 4,700 crore. During the Yogi Government's tenure, the department also identified and took action against 66 illegal mining sites across the state.

Mala Srivastava, Secretary and Director of the Uttar Pradesh Department of Geology and Mining, said, "This achievement is not limited to revenue growth alone. It has been made possible through transparent auctions, the use of modern technology, strict action against illegal mining, expansion of digital services and an effective monitoring mechanism. The department's priority is to make every process transparent at every level so that participation in the state's economy can increase."

According to official figures, the SP Government generated total mining revenue of Rs 4,700 crore between 2012 and 2017. In contrast, during the nine years of the Yogi Government from 2017 to 2026, mining revenue increased to Rs 30,524 crore. Thus, mining revenue has registered a several-fold increase under the Yogi Government. The government's policy of 'zero tolerance' was implemented in letter and spirit to achieve this milestone.

Key reasons behind the increase in revenue

Technology-based monitoring of illegal mining

To ensure effective action against illegal mining, a new technology-based PGRS laboratory was established at the Directorate. Using Google Earth for continuous monitoring, the laboratory has so far detected illegal mining at 66 locations, enabling immediate action. This enforcement has generated revenue of more than Rs 2.19 crore. It has also dismantled the network of criminals involved in illegal mining.

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Transparent e-auctions boost revenue, portal enhances transparency

Since the financial year 2022-23, 10 major mineral blocks have been successfully allotted through e-auctions under Composite Licenses, while mining leases for three blocks have also been allotted through successful e-auctions, creating new sources of revenue. In addition, the UP Mine Mitra Portal was developed to provide mineral-related services online. Through the portal, 10 categories of services have been made available online. Lakhs of applications have been disposed of within stipulated timelines, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

IMSS strengthens control over illegal transportation

The implementation of the Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS), geo-fencing, RFID tags, AI and IoT-based check gates, and the e-notice system has established effective control over illegal mining and mineral transportation. In addition, the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) for mineral transportation, GPS-based vehicle monitoring, API integration of state portals, and an online inspection system have made mineral transportation more transparent.

Promotion of alternative construction materials

The M-Sand Policy-2024 has been implemented to promote alternative construction materials while conserving natural resources. At the same time, the technology-based monitoring system has been further strengthened.