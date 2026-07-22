Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Promotes ‘Natural Bio-Economy Model’ To Empower Tribal Women | X

Lucknow, July 22: The forest is no longer merely a source of livelihood; it is now emerging as a new symbol of economic independence for tribal women. The Yogi Government's 'Natural Bio-Economy Model' has opened new avenues of employment and dignity for women living in forest areas by converting local resources into value-added products. Through the National Rural Livelihood Mission, women are now producing herbal soaps using goat's milk along with natural ingredients such as neem, aloe vera, turmeric, sandalwood and moringa. These products are reaching customers in distant markets after moving beyond the local marketplace.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this Uttar Pradesh model is translating the concept of 'Jungle se Bazaar' into reality. The most successful example of this is the Bajrangbali Self-Help Group in Sajaur village of the Robertsganj Development Block in Sonbhadra district. The women of this group are not only establishing their own identity by producing herbal soap from goat's milk but are also strengthening their families' financial condition.

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More than 10 women associated with the Bajrangbali Self-Help Group regularly produce herbal soap. Through the group, they are selling products worth Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 every month. As a result, each woman is earning an additional income of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. This income is strengthening their families financially while supporting their children's education, healthcare, and a better standard of living.

The soaps produced by the group are made using goat's milk along with natural ingredients such as neem, aloe vera, turmeric, sandalwood, and moringa. These products are gaining recognition in the market as safe and nourishing options for skin care. Produced locally, these products are also giving a new direction to the rural economy amid the growing demand for a natural lifestyle.

With the support of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Self-Help Groups are being provided with training, production, packaging, and marketing facilities. As a result, tribal and rural women are not only learning how to manufacture products but are also being connected to markets, providing them with a sustainable source of income. The objective of the Yogi Government is to maximize value addition to local natural resources and create employment opportunities within villages themselves. The women associated with the Bajrangbali Self-Help Group stand as a strong example of this initiative.