Uttar Pradesh To Set Up 238 Public EV Charging Stations With 714 Chargers Under PM E-Drive Scheme | X

Lucknow, July 22: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a major step is being taken in Uttar Pradesh towards promoting electric vehicles and developing a green transport system. According to the proposal, work is being expedited on the plan to establish 238 public EV charging stations in the state under the PM E-Drive Scheme of the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh EV Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022. This initiative is part of the strategy to strengthen the charging network in the state and attract investment.

According to the proposal, 238 public EV charging stations will be developed in the first phase, where 714 chargers will be installed. A 10-year contract has been proposed for the operation of these stations. The charging stations to be established on government land will be used exclusively for EV charging activities, and a land use charge of Rs 1 per kilowatt will be levied from the concerned departments.

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EV Charging Network Expansion Plan

According to the proposal, the charging stations have been divided into four categories. Stations to be established in government offices are eligible for up to 100 per cent support for upstream infrastructure and EVSE (charging equipment), while different levels of subsidy have also been proposed for stations at railway stations, airports, metro stations, petrol pumps, toll plazas and other public places. The objective of the scheme is to create a charging network across cities as well as on major highways.

Referring to the Uttar Pradesh EV Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022, the proposal states that the government's objective is to make Uttar Pradesh a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing and development. Along with this, developing a comprehensive charging and battery swapping network, promoting clean transport and encouraging research and innovation in the EV sector are also among the key objectives.

The state government's policy already includes provisions such as capital incentives for service providers establishing charging stations and the availability of government land.

Cities Identified For Charging Stations

According to the proposal, the highest number of charging stations has been proposed in the following cities: Gautam Buddha Nagar - 39, Lucknow - 36, Meerut - 35, Gorakhpur - 32, Varanasi - 28, Agra - 21, Mathura - 14, Prayagraj - 13, Kanpur Nagar - 12, Ghaziabad - 6 and Kanpur Dehat - 2, taking the total identified locations to 238.

According to the proposal, the charging stations will be established on land available with Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities, power distribution companies, UPSRTC, district administrations and other government departments. This includes land belonging to Noida, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Varanasi Municipal Corporation, Meerut Municipal Corporation, Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation and several other government institutions.

Standards For Charging Stations

The proposal prescribes separate standards for charging stations within cities and on highways. Within cities, approximately 40-60 square metres of land has been specified, while larger charging hubs on highways will require 250-300 square metres of land. The proposal includes installing high-capacity DC fast chargers for buses and trucks at highway stations.

In recent days, details of available government land have been sought from various departments at the Chief Secretary level to expedite the process of establishing charging stations. The objective is to develop a robust public charging network for EV users across the state and promote green mobility.