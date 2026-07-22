Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Maa Pateshwari Temple During Gupt Navratri In Balrampur | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow/Balrampur, July 22: Gorakshpeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Devi Shaktipeeth Maa Pateshwari Temple in Tulsipur on Wednesday morning, during Gupt Navratri, to offer prayers and perform pooja. He performed the aarti of Maa Pateshwari and prayed for a happy, healthy and prosperous Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister also inspected the arrangements in the temple premises and accepted greetings from the people.

During the visit, children gathered around the Chief Minister on seeing him. He interacted with them affectionately and distributed chocolates. The Chief Minister had earlier visited Maa Pateshwari Temple on June 6 as well.

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CM Reviews Temple Arrangements

CM Yogi arrived in Balrampur on Tuesday after attending the inauguration and foundation stone-laying programmes for development projects in Bahraich and Shravasti. He stayed overnight at the Devipatan Temple complex.

On Wednesday morning, after offering prayers, the Chief Minister accepted greetings from devotees visiting the temple. He directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the safety, convenience and cleanliness of the temple premises for devotees. He also met local residents, public representatives and saints.

The Chief Minister later departed for Gorakhpur. During the darshan and pooja, Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi and Mahant Ravindra Das Ji of Kalibari, Gorakhpur, among others, were present.