Sonam Wangchuk Writes To Government, Sets Conditions To End Fast; Says He Will End Hunger Strike Only After Written Assurance

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New Delhi: Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has appealed to the Centre to provide an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory legal action will be taken against young protesters before he agrees to end his indefinite fast.

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In a letter dated July 22 addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him in hospital and appealing to him to end his fast. He said the ministers had assured him that the government would positively consider two key demands: adequate compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination paper leak, and a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

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Referring to the 'Chalo Sansad' march held on July 20, Wangchuk said the protest remained peaceful despite what he described as "atrocities and disproportionate use of force" by the police. He urged the government to ensure that no legal cases, harassment or vindictive action are taken against those who participated in the demonstration.

Wangchuk revealed that around 65 Members of Parliament from across political parties had written to him or visited him, urging him to end his fast and continue his work in education. While acknowledging their appeal, he said he could not do so "at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began."

He said the protesters' only "offence" was raising their voices for a fair and accountable education system and requested a clear assurance that none of them would face retaliation.

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast," Wangchuk wrote, adding that in its absence he would be compelled to continue his fast indefinitely. He also expressed hope that there would be no further use of excessive police force against the movement.

Concluding the letter, Wangchuk said the future of democracy depends on how it treats young citizens who speak with "courage, hope and conviction," urging the government to respond in a manner that strengthens public faith in democratic institutions.