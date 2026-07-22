'If You Want To Talk, Come Here:  Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Message To Govt

New Delhi: Amid escalating protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijet Dipke has said that "If the government wants to talk, it has to come here. It must abide by our conditions."

"We request the government to agree. Its arrogance must end," he added, as reported by NDTV. The statement comes after it was reported that the Centre is set to hold another round of talks with representatives of the CJP on Wednesday.

Although no official communication regarding the second round of talks has been made public by the government, reportedly the Centre was set to hold another round of talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest on Wednesday.

“This morning, the police reached out to us again and informed us that JP Nadda ji wanted to speak with us. They invited us to his residence, but we categorically declined. We are not going to anyone's house or office. A 'janata darbar' is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people,” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said while speaking to reporters.

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CJP open to neutral venue

He also said that if the government is concerned about security at the protest site, they are willing to meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar, adding that they are still waiting to hear back from them.

“The government must have the intention to accept our demands. There is no point in calling us for meaningless discussions. Our time is valuable. Thousands of people are still participating in the protest, and we have to manage that as well... The government should clarify whether it genuinely intends to engage with us,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipke accused the Centre of wasting his party's time by initiating talks while simultaneously cracking down on protesters demanding action over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, where the protest entered its 32nd day, Dipke claimed the government's actions during Monday's meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda raised questions about its intentions. He alleged that while the government invited a CJP delegation for discussions, police were taking action against protesters on the streets.