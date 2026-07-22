'Maratha Brothers Will Come To Delhi If Needed': Manoj Jarange-Patil Visits Jantar Mantar Amid CJP Protest; Assures Support After Meeting Abhijeet Dipke |

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Wednesday visited Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to extend support to the ongoing protest led by Abhijeet Dipke, assuring demonstrators that the Maratha community would stand with them if the need arose. He was accompanied by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP from Beed Bajrang Sonawane.

Addressing protesters from the stage, Jarange said the movement had demonstrated the strength of peaceful protests and urged demonstrators not to leave the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar.

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"We are with you. If even a single blow is dealt to you in the coming days, we will stand by your side. The entire country and Maharashtra are with you," Jarange said while interacting with Dipke and other protesters, as reported by TV9 Marathi.

He declared that if the agitation required greater support, "Maratha brothers will come to Delhi," adding that he had already assured the protest leaders that he would respond whenever they called upon him.

Jarange appealed to students participating in the agitation to remain peaceful and avoid marching towards Parliament, cautioning that such a move could provide authorities with an opportunity to disrupt the protest.

"I have understood the nature of this agitation. Students should remain calm and should not head towards Parliament. We have already seen in Maharashtra how powerful peaceful protests can be. Justice can be achieved through non-violent means," he said.

Emphasising the constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations, Jarange maintained that no one could prevent people from protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar, which he described as the designated venue for such agitations.

"If protesters vacate Jantar Mantar, the government may attempt to suppress the movement. No one can stop a peaceful protest. If peaceful demonstrations are prevented, people will not allow those responsible to freely visit their villages," he warned.

Jarange also said the protest should be viewed from the perspective of students and economically weaker sections across the country. He argued that when people fail to get justice in their states, they naturally turn to the national capital to raise their voices.

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Referring to the alleged use of force against protesters, he said citizens must stand by those who had been targeted and remind elected representatives of their responsibility towards the people who voted them into power.

In a political remark, Jarange said voters should decide whether party loyalty was more important than the welfare of ordinary citizens. He further warned that if any future action was taken against peaceful protesters, public anger could make it difficult for BJP ministers to travel across parts of the country. The visit drew supporters to Jantar Mantar and added momentum to the ongoing protest in the national capital.