CJP's Instagram Under Mumbai Police Scanner As Complaint Seeks Cyber Forensic Probe Into Alleged Artificial Follower Boost | Video | Chatgpt

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed in Mumbai seeking a cyber forensic investigation into allegations of digital manipulation and artificial inflation of followers on the Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Bombay High Court advocate Arvind Singh has submitted a representation to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, urging authorities to conduct a cyber forensic probe into the Instagram account, alleging repeated artificial spikes and drops in its follower count.

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According to the complaint, the account has witnessed unusual fluctuations in the number of followers on multiple occasions. In support of the allegations, the complainant has submitted screenshots, screen recordings, and an open-source observation report prepared by a cyber expert to the Mumbai Police.

Advocate Singh stated that if the popularity of a social media account is artificially inflated, it could mislead not only the general public but also individuals associated with public life. He said a technical and impartial investigation is necessary to establish the facts.

He clarified that the complaint is not intended to directly accuse any individual or organisation but to seek an independent cyber forensic examination based on the available digital evidence. According to him, such an investigation would help ensure transparency and maintain public trust in social media platforms.

The complainant further claimed that the Mumbai Police had issued a notice to his law firm to record a statement in connection with the complaint. However, police later asked them to wait, citing jurisdiction-related procedures. He said the matter is currently under examination.

The complainant has urged the Mumbai Police to conduct a detailed investigation to determine whether any artificial follower growth took place, identify those responsible, ascertain the source of funding, and examine whether any third-party services were used. The complaint also requested that investigators examine the possible involvement of any external or foreign entities if evidence points in that direction.

The allegations have not been independently verified. No official findings have yet been released by the investigating agencies regarding the alleged digital manipulation. The authenticity of the claims will be established only after the Mumbai Police complete their investigation.