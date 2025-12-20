 Uttar Pradesh Rural Empowerment: NRLM Helps Prayagraj Woman Turn Fish Farming Into Sustainable Livelihood, Employs 12 Others
Uttar Pradesh Rural Empowerment: NRLM Helps Prayagraj Woman Turn Fish Farming Into Sustainable Livelihood, Employs 12 Others

Under the NRLM, a woman from Prayagraj’s Fatehpur district transformed her life through fish farming and mushroom cultivation, earning up to ₹20,000 monthly and employing 12 others, showcasing the impact of rural women empowerment initiatives in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 06:09 AM IST
Rita, a member of a self-help group in Fatehpur district’s Dagariya village, who built a sustainable livelihood through fish farming and mushroom cultivation under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. | File Photo

Prayagraj, Dec 19: The Yogi government’s continuous efforts to make rural women self-reliant under the Rural Livelihood Mission are showing visible results across Uttar Pradesh. Women joining the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) are not only transforming their own lives but also empowering others by providing employment opportunities.

From Marginal Farming To Fish Cultivation

Rita of Dagariya village, in Fatehpur district under the Prayagraj division, is one such example. Her husband was a marginal farmer, and their family struggled to make ends meet.

Upon learning about the Rural Livelihood Mission in 2017, she joined hands with ten other women to form the Jai Santoshi Maa Self-Help Group. Through this, she availed a loan of ₹1.4 lakh from the CCL fund and started fish farming in her village.

Steady Income And Social Mobility

Today, Rita owns three fish tanks and earns between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 monthly. With her earnings, she opened a beauty parlour and later built her own house. Her two children now study in Mumbai—a testimony to how empowerment can reshape rural lives.

Growing Impact Of NRLM In Fatehpur

District NRLM Officer Mukesh Kumar stated that so far, 18,344 women self-help groups have been formed in Fatehpur, covering 1,95,000 families. He added that women like Rita have become a source of inspiration for others.

India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally
Expanding Empowerment Through Employment

Rita has now expanded into mushroom cultivation, employing 12 more women, thus extending the circle of empowerment that began with one small step in a village.

