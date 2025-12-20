Uttar Pradesh News: BSP Chief Mayawati Instructs Leaders To Focus On Electoral Roll Revision, Flags Risk Of Voter Exclusion During SIR Exercise

BSP Chief Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow, Dec 19: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati chaired an all-India meeting in Lucknow on Friday, attended by party office-bearers from several states except Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The meeting primarily focused on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission.

Call To Prioritise SIR Over Organisational Work

Mayawati directed party leaders and workers to temporarily pause other organisational activities and concentrate fully on the SIR process. She emphasised that special attention must be given to ensure that the poor, labourers and people from the Bahujan community are not excluded from voter lists during the revision exercise. According to her, voting rights are the outcome of long social struggles and must be safeguarded with seriousness.

Review Of Party Functioning And Lapses

During the meeting, Mayawati reviewed state-wise organisational reports and expressed dissatisfaction over lapses in implementing instructions issued in previous meetings. She asked leaders to address shortcomings related to organisational strengthening, expansion of public support and financial discipline without delay. Referring to difficulties faced during SIR in some states, she advised party units elsewhere to prepare in advance.

Concerns Over Electoral Practices And Governance

Raising broader concerns, Mayawati questioned the role of money power, muscle power and alleged misuse of government resources in elections. She also criticised attempts to influence voters through financial means and flagged issues related to changes in rural employment schemes.

Also Watch:

January 15 To Be Observed As Jan Kalyankari Diwas

The BSP chief also announced that January 15, her birthday, will be observed as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’. Programmes will be organised at the divisional level in Uttar Pradesh and at the zonal level in other states, focusing on public welfare issues and the party’s governance record.