Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Gifts ₹1,753 Crore Development Projects To Gorakhpur In 12 Days

Gorakhpur, July 23: MPs, the Mayor, MLAs, as well as the general public often say that whenever Maharaj Ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) visits Gorakhpur, he brings with him a major package of development projects. This belief has consistently been reflected in reality. A clear example is seen in the Chief Minister's two visits over the past 12 days. During these two visits, the Chief Minister gifted Gorakhpur development projects worth Rs 1,753 crore. Development projects worth Rs 758 crore were inaugurated and had their foundation stones laid by the Chief Minister on July 11, while projects worth Rs 995 crore were inaugurated and had their foundation stones laid on July 23.

During both of the Chief Minister's visits, Gorakhpur achieved new milestones in road connectivity. CM Yogi often says, "Connectivity is essential for improving both ease of living and trade." His words are reflected in his work. He has consistently focused on expanding Gorakhpur's road connectivity. A major example of this was witnessed during his two visits within a fortnight. On July 11, the Chief Minister inaugurated an 11.60-km-long four-lane road constructed at a cost of around Rs 690 crore. On July 23, he dedicated to the public the district's first six-lane flyover, built at a cost of Rs 429.49 crore, along with the four-lane road constructed from Padleganj Chowk to Firaq Gorakhpuri Chowk at a cost of Rs 278 crore.

Most of the other development projects inaugurated and whose foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister on July 11 were also related to road connectivity.

On July 23 as well, the two most significant inaugurated projects were aimed at improving the ease of travel. The 2.6-km-long six-lane flyover on the TP Nagar-Padleganj route, the first of its kind in Gorakhpur, has given a new dimension to inter-district connectivity.

With the flyover being dedicated to the public, travel has become significantly more convenient for people travelling to and from Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bihar, Maharajganj, and Nepal. In addition, the widening of the road from Padleganj Chowk to Firaq Gorakhpuri Chowk into a four-lane road has improved internal road connectivity within the city.

To further enhance traffic convenience, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an underpass and service road on the Nandanagar Police Chowki-Shamsher Gate route.

The Chief Minister's visit also reflected a strong emphasis on women empowerment and the modernization of technical education. On Thursday, he laid the foundation stone for the Mukhyamantri Shramjeevi Mahila Chhatravas, a major initiative for working women. He also paved the way for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at the Government Women's Polytechnic. Modern science laboratories related to emerging technologies will be established at this Centre of Excellenc