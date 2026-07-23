Uttar Pradesh: How Gorakhpur Emerged As A Model Of 'Saksham Purvanchal' Under CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur, July 23: Once known as the centre of Purvanchal for floods, encephalitis (brain fever), dilapidated roads, and backwardness, Gorakhpur has written a new chapter of development over the past nine years. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur has overcome years of neglect and established a new identity as a model of 'Saksham Purvanchal'.

The city has not only moved up in administrative priorities but has also secured its place on the national and global map of infrastructure, healthcare, education, and industrial development.

The most essential requirement for breaking stagnation and accelerating development is infrastructure and connectivity. Since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, Gorakhpur has witnessed remarkable transformation on this front. All the major roads providing inter-district and inter-state connectivity have now been converted into four-lane roads. A new network of flyovers and railway overbridges has been developed.

जनपद गोरखपुर में ₹995 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 14 विकास परियोजनाओं के लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में...

https://t.co/0tuslJWnOE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 23, 2026

In addition, the biggest boost to road connectivity has come through the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Through this, the district has been directly connected to the state and national capitals through a high-speed network. Gorakhpur has also achieved significant progress in air connectivity. The city's airport, which once had limited flight operations, now provides direct air connectivity to major cities across the country. Fourteen flights are currently operating from Gorakhpur to various destinations.

The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), established around three and a half decades ago, gained its real identity only after Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister. Investors who, until about a decade ago, avoided Gorakhpur because of mosquitoes and the mafia now consider GIDA their preferred investment destination. The reason is that under the double-engine government, both mosquitoes and the mafia have been eliminated. A Flatted Factory Complex, Plastic Park, and Software Technology Park have been developed in GIDA.

In addition, this industrial area has also become a preferred destination for multinational soft drink companies. Due to the strong interest shown by investors, the Dhuriyapar Industrial Township is now being developed as Greater GIDA. Another major example of Gorakhpur's new industrial progress is the fertiliser factory. Credit for reviving this fertiliser plant, which had remained closed since 1990, also goes to the efforts of CM Yogi.

The industrial and infrastructure revolution has directly benefited the local economy. Industries, construction activities, tourism centres, and logistics hubs have generated lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Along with this, the One District One Product scheme has given wide recognition to local terracotta products and ready-made garments. As the market has expanded, the income of people associated with these enterprises has increased many times over, directly improving their quality of life. Gorakhpur has also emerged as a preferred place to live.

Two important sites in Gorakhpur that remained neglected for decades, Ramgarh Tal and Chilua Tal, have emerged as new tourism centres. Ramgarh Tal, once synonymous with filth, has now become a riverfront tourism hotspot under the vision of CM Yogi. Visitors can now enjoy cruise and floating restaurant facilities on the lake, along with rides on modern boats. In line with the Chief Minister's vision, Chilua Tal has also been completely rejuvenated.

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Before 2017, Gorakhpur was burdened by the stigma of encephalitis. Since the 1980s, nearly 1,200 to 1,500 children lost their lives to encephalitis every year. As a Member of Parliament, Yogi Adityanath consistently raised the issue of encephalitis from the streets to Parliament. After becoming Chief Minister, he achieved victory over the disease through inter-departmental coordination and the provision of extensive medical resources.

Today, innocent children no longer lose their lives to this disease but grow up healthy and cheerful. Along with this, the introduction of super-speciality services at BRD Medical College through the efforts of CM Yogi has ushered in a new healthcare revolution.

These facilities are providing advanced and affordable world-class medical treatment not only to the residents of Gorakhpur but also to a vast population across western Bihar and Nepal. Along with modern medicine, people in the region are also benefiting from treatment through traditional Indian systems of medicine at the state's first AYUSH University.

A strong law and order system in Gorakhpur, along with an extensive network of CCTV cameras installed under Operation Trinetra, has significantly curbed crime. The Integrated Command and Control Centre, improved traffic management, and modern waste management systems have enhanced the quality of urban life.

The Goddhoiya Nala Project and the construction of permanent structures along major drains have provided the city with substantial relief from the decades-old problem of waterlogging during the monsoo