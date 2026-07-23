Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Sets Timeline For Direct Scholarship Transfer To Students' Accounts | X

Lucknow, July 23: The Yogi Adityanath Government of Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant step towards ensuring timely scholarship benefits for students across the state by releasing a detailed schedule for the Pre-Matric (Classes 9-10) and Post-Matric (Classes 11-12) Scholarship Schemes for the financial year 2026-27.

Under the Government Order issued by the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, a clear timeline has been prescribed for every stage, from application and verification to scrutiny and direct transfer of scholarship funds into bank accounts through PFMS.

The objective of the Yogi Government is to make the entire process more transparent, accountable, and time-bound while ensuring that eligible students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, General Category, and Minority communities receive scholarship benefits without unnecessary delay.

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According to information provided by the government, all recognized schools across the state must upload their master data on the online portal between July 22 and August 5, 2026. Thereafter, the District Inspector of Schools and the concerned authorities will verify the recognition status of schools, seat availability, and other required details. The process of marking private schools belonging to the Minority community on the portal will also be completed within the prescribed timeline to ensure that there are no obstacles in the subsequent stages of the process.

For students under the renewal category, the online application and submission of hard copies will be carried out from August 11 to August 25. Biometric authentication, application verification, and forwarding at the school level will be completed by August 30. Thereafter, verification of student numbers at the district level, scrutiny by NIC, and data locking by the district committee will be completed according to the prescribed schedule. The Yogi Government has set the target of transferring scholarship amounts directly into the bank accounts of eligible students through PFMS by October 2026.

For students under the new applicant category, the online registration and application process will continue from August 11 to September 21, 2026. After the submission of applications, verification at the school and district levels, and scrutiny by NIC, scholarship amounts will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible students during January 2027. If any application is found to contain errors or suspicious information, a separate provision has also been made for correction and re-verification.

The Yogi Government has placed special emphasis on making the entire process digital, transparent, and accountable. The system of direct payment into bank accounts through PFMS will enhance transparency and reduce the possibility of irregularities.