Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Govt's Free O-Level, CCC Computer Training Scheme Gets 70,000+ Applications | X

Lucknow, July 23: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is continuously taking effective steps towards digitally empowering the youth. The free O-Level and CCC computer training scheme being implemented in the state for economically weaker young men and women from the OBC category has emerged as the first choice of youth this year. A record number of applications have been received for the scheme. For the year 2026-27, more than 70,000 applications have been received, with the highest number of applications submitted for O-Level training.

This scheme, being implemented by the Backward Class Welfare Department, provides completely free computer training to economically weaker young men and women belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC). This year, the highest number of applications, 58,984, have been received for O-Level training, while 11,620 candidates have applied for the CCC course. A total of 70,604 applications have been received. This is evidence that youth from economically weaker sections are keen to take full advantage of this opportunity.

The benefit of the scheme is provided to OBC candidates who have completed Intermediate or a higher level of education. In addition, the annual income of their parents or guardians must be Rs 1 lakh or less. This arrangement ensures that the benefits of the scheme reach genuinely deserving youth. Training for the selected candidates will commence from August 1, 2026.

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The training is being conducted through institutions recognized by the Government of India's NIELIT. At present, a network of 338 training institutions across the state is associated with this scheme. Of these, 63 institutions offer only O-Level training, 39 offer only CCC training, and 236 institutions conduct both courses. This has made training facilities available close to the homes of youth in most districts of the state.

The government pays up to Rs 15,000 per student for O-Level training and up to Rs 3,500 per student for CCC training. This is providing youth from economically weaker families with an opportunity to receive employment-oriented computer education without any financial burden.

Backward Class Welfare Department Director Umesh Pratap Singh said, "Receiving more than 70,000 applications is proof that the youth of the state are enthusiastic about acquiring digital skills to build a better future for themselves. Our effort is to provide quality computer training to the maximum number of economically weaker youth belonging to the Other Backward Classes so that they can become digitally empowered and secure better opportunities for employment and self-employment."