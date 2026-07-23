Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Shri Ram Katha At Gorakhnath Temple, Highlights Power Of Devotion | X

Gorakhpur, July 23: Chief Minister and Gorakshapeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath said, "Lord Shri Ram resides in every breath of every Sanatani. The name of Lord Shri Ram is one that everyone feels close to. Without devotion, life is filled with darkness, disorder, and ignorance. To understand the path of ease in life, we must become followers of knowledge and devotion. This knowledge and devotion are attained through sacred discourses such as Shri Ram Katha and Shrimad Bhagwat."

CM Yogi was addressing devotees on Thursday at the inauguration of the seven-day Shri Ram Katha being organized at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima. After offering prayers at the Vyas Peeth in the Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium of the temple, he said, "Where there is no devotion in life, there is only darkness. Without devotion, there is only disorder and only ignorance in life. The path to liberation from darkness, disorder, and ignorance is knowledge rooted in devotion."

Explaining the significance of Shri Ram Katha, the Gorakshapeethadheeshwar said, "In the tradition of Sanatan Dharma, the name of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram is one that is deeply associated with the faith and devotion of every Indian. Lord Shri Ram resides in every breath of every Sanatani. The name of Lord Shri Ram is such that whether one is a child or an elderly person, middle-aged or young, a householder or a renunciate, everyone feels it is close to them."

CM Yogi stated, "Wherever we go in the country, whether among Hindi-speaking or non-Hindi-speaking people, there is one common greeting from everyone - 'Jai Shri Ram.' In western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and parts of Punjab, one hears a common greeting - 'Ram Ram Ji.' This greeting of 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram Ji' is the salutation of our Sanatan values. It has not only united our values but has also drawn the Lakshman Rekha of dignity in every situation of life."

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The Chief Minister remarked, "It is the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that, through its sacred abodes and pilgrimage sites, it is revered as the spiritual heartland of the country. Whenever the question of dignity in any aspect of life arises, everyone looks towards Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and Ayodhya. To understand the mysteries of life, a person looks towards the eternal Kashi. To understand what devotion should be like, people look towards Mathura-Vrindavan. To witness the true meaning of social harmony, one looks towards Prayagraj. No matter how much the world indulges in misinformation, the opportunity to understand Sanatan values is found only at the pilgrimage sites of Uttar Pradesh."

Following the address by Gorakshapeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, devotees listened to the Shri Ram Katha narrated by Katha Vyas Acharya Shantanu Ji Maharaj, who had arrived from Prayagraj. The discourse will be held daily from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Before the commencement of the Shri Ram Katha, under the leadership of Gorakshapeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath, a procession carrying the Shri Ramcharitmanas Pothi was taken out from the main temple to the venue of the discourse amid the sound of bands, conch shells, and Vedic chanting by 151 Vedic students. Upon reaching the venue, Gorakshapeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath and the yajmans offered prayers at the Vyas Peeth.

On this occasion, Gorakhnath Temple's Chief Priest Yogi Kamalnath, Hanumangarhi Ayodhya Mahant Rajudas, Kalibari Mahant Ravindradas, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Shri Ram Chauhan, Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, yajmans Baijnath Jaiswal and Amit Jaiswal, several saints, and a large number of devotees were present.