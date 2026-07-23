Inclusive Education Push: UP Announces Aid For Over 24,000 Divyang Students Under Yogi Govt | X

Lucknow, July 23: The Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh will provide need-based assistive devices to 24,617 Divyang students across the state as part of its efforts to further strengthen inclusive education. For this, an action plan worth approximately Rs 9.85 crore has been prepared under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for the year 2026-27.

With the support of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur, 176 measurement and distribution camps will be organized across 75 districts, where identified Divyang students studying in Parishadiya, PM SHRI, aided, and secondary schools will be measured and provided with assistive devices according to their individual requirements.

According to the guidelines issued by the Director General, School Education, and State Project Director Monica Rani, a detailed action plan has been prepared to make the campaign completely systematic and transparent, covering beneficiary identification, measurement, distribution of devices, record maintenance, financial management, and monitoring. All districts have been directed to ensure extensive publicity for the camps so that no eligible Divyang student is deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

A total of 176 measurement and distribution camps will be organized across the state in a phased manner between August and December 2026. The dates, venues, targeted number of beneficiaries, and distribution schedules for each district have already been finalized so that the entire process can be completed within the stipulated timeline. Through this campaign, assistive devices are proposed to be provided to approximately 24,617 Divyang students.

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The campaign will benefit identified Divyang students studying not only in Parishadiya schools but also in PM SHRI schools, aided schools, secondary schools, Anganwadi centres, and Bal Vatikas. At the school level, Block Education Officers, headmasters, special teachers (CWSN), physiotherapists, and District Coordinators (Inclusive Education) have been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying eligible children. Instructions have also been issued to establish coordination with the District Inspector of Schools for students studying in secondary schools.

Based on the individual needs of the children, the camps will provide wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, walking sticks, Braille kits, Braille slates, smart canes, digital hearing aids, CP chairs, rollators, various types of assistive devices, and artificial limbs. Audiometry testing and digital hearing aid fitting arrangements have also been made for hearing-impaired students. All devices will be provided by ALIMCO in accordance with prescribed quality standards, ensuring that every student receives assistance suited to their specific needs.

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This initiative is not limited to providing assistive devices alone but also seeks to connect Divyang students more effectively with mainstream education by extending support according to their individual needs. Through school-based identification, scientific measurement, the availability of quality assistive devices, and inter-departmental coordination, the Yogi Government is taking a significant step towards further strengthening inclusive education. This initiative will also provide greater support for Divyang students in accessing schools, improving the learning process, and promoting self-reliance.