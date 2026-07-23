Exam Mafia Crackdown: Dehradun Professor Held Over UTU Question Paper Leak | File Pic

Dehradun, July 23: As part of the ongoing campaign to uphold the integrity of recruitment and academic examinations in Uttarakhand, Dehradun Police has made another major breakthrough against the exam mafia by arresting an Assistant Professor of Shivalik College of Engineering, Jhajhra, for allegedly illegal circulation of the question paper of a semester examination conducted by Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU).

According to the FIR lodged at Prem Nagar Police Station on the complaint of UTU Controller of Examinations, Dr. Vinay Kumar Patel, the accused Assistant Professor, Ashish Kumar Gupta, allegedly shared important examination questions with students through a WhatsApp group before the UTU even-semester examination held on July 8. After the examination, a comparison of the actual question paper with the questions circulated earlier revealed significant similarities. An internal inquiry committee constituted by the university also found that identical questions had been shared on students’ WhatsApp groups and through other channels before the examination.

Also Watch:

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Dehradun Police, acting on the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, conducted a prompt investigation, collected evidence, and arrested the accused Assistant Professor. Electronic devices recovered during the investigation are being examined, while the role of other individuals connected to the alleged network is also under investigation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uttarakhand Government follows a zero-tolerance policy against anyone attempting to jeopardize the future of the state’s youth. He stated that whether it is a recruitment examination or a university examination, no one involved in cheating, question paper leaks, or compromising the confidentiality of the examination system will be spared.

The Chief Minister further said that, as a result of the state’s stringent anti-cheating law and sustained enforcement, more than 100 members of exam mafias and their associates have been arrested in various cases so far. He reiterated that the government’s objective is to ensure a fair, transparent, and merit-based examination system for the hardworking and talented youth of Uttarakhand, and that this campaign will continue with full determination.