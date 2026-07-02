Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate Aam Mahotsav 2026 In Lucknow, Over 800 Mango Varieties To Be Showcased | X

Lucknow, July 2: Uttar Pradesh Aam Mahotsav-2026 will be held from July 3 to 5 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomti Nagar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the three-day Mahotsav on Friday. More than 800 varieties of mangoes will be displayed in 07 categories and 56 classes during the Mahotsav.

This information was shared by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture, Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Foreign Trade and Agricultural Export Dinesh Pratap Singh during a press conference. He informed that a Mango Buyer-Seller Conference will be organised at 'Jan Bhavan', Lucknow, on July 4.

Read Also Yogi Govt To Plant 35 Crore Saplings During Monsoon Under Mega Plantation Campaign 2026

The Horticulture Minister said that, besides host Uttar Pradesh, representatives of the Horticulture Departments, progressive orchardists and exporters from Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra will participate in the Mahotsav. The Horticulture Minister informed that the mango saplings displayed at the Mahotsav will also be available for sale. He appealed that citizens visiting the Mahotsav should take at least one sapling with them and plant it.

The Horticulture Minister stated, “A mango-eating competition for children and a competition of dishes prepared from mangoes will be the main attractions of the Mahotsav. In addition, special workshops for orchardists will be organised on advanced technology, post-harvest management, pest and disease control, and marketing. To provide orchardists with direct market access, a Mango Buyer-Seller Conference will be organised for the first time on July 4 at 'Jan Bhavan', Lucknow.”

Mr Singh noted, “Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in mango production. Mangoes are cultivated over 3.27 lakh hectares in the state, with a production of approximately 61.96 lakh metric tonnes, accounting for around 26.22 percent of the country's total mango production. Varieties such as Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Gaurjeet, Lucknow Safeda, Rataul and Amrapali from Uttar Pradesh are renowned across the world. These are produced on a large scale in the Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj divisions.”

Citing data from APEDA, he added, “Mango exports from the state have witnessed unprecedented growth. While mangoes and pulp worth ₹2.63 crore, amounting to 404 metric tonnes, were exported in 2024-25, the figure increased to 3,563 metric tonnes worth ₹12.67 crore in 2025-26. Mangoes from Uttar Pradesh are being exported to developing and developed countries such as the United Kingdom (London), the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, New Zealand, Belgium, Japan, Italy, Qatar and Russia. This year as well, mangoes from the state will be exported to other countries during the Mahotsav.”

Also Watch:

Modern Mango Pack Houses have been established in Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi and Amroha, where mangoes are being pre-processed and treated in accordance with international protocols. A Fruit Testing and Treatment Centre is being constructed near Jewar Airport, which will further accelerate horticultural exports in the future. To protect mangoes from pests and diseases and improve their size, taste and appearance, the department has distributed approximately 1.50 crore fruit bags to farmers this year. A 40 percent subsidy is being provided on the per-hectare unit cost for canopy management of unproductive and ageing orchards.