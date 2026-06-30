Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Govt To Organise Van Mahotsav From July 1, Launch ‘Aam Bahaar, Aapke Dwar’ Tree Plantation Drive | File pic

Lucknow, June 30: Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department will organise Van Mahotsav from July 1 to July 7. As part of the week-long celebration, the department will conduct the ‘Aam Bahaar, Aapke Dwar’ campaign. The initiative will also place special emphasis on the importance of tree plantation, environmental conservation, rainwater harvesting, water conservation, creating plastic-free surroundings and spreading public awareness.

Public Awareness Campaign Planned

Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity) Aditi Sharma said, “Public awareness campaign on tree plantation will also be conducted from July 1 to 7. In view of the persistent extreme heat and changing weather conditions, the Yogi government is giving special importance to tree plantation, environmental conservation, water conservation, rainwater harvesting and promoting a plastic-free environment.”

Focus On Indigenous Species

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to give priority to planting indigenous varieties of fruit-bearing trees. Under the Mega Plantation Drive 2026, the government aims to raise awareness about the importance of forest and tree cover while encouraging the public to plant fruit-bearing species.

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As part of this initiative, a large-scale ‘Aam Bhandara’ will be organised across the state from July 1 to 7 during Van Mahotsav under the slogan ‘Aam Bahaar, Aapke Dwar’.

Mango distribution camps will be held in every development block, where saplings of indigenous and other mango varieties will be distributed. The public will also be educated about the proper plantation and maintenance of these saplings.

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Mega Plantation Drive Planned

Apart from Van Mahotsav, the Yogi government will undertake the plantation of 350 million saplings this year to further expand Uttar Pradesh’s green cover. Department-wise and division-wise plantation targets have already been finalised. The dates for the Mega Plantation Drive during the monsoon season will be announced soon.