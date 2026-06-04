Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Uttar Pradesh To plant 50 Million Saplings

Acting on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a large-scale plantation drive will be carried out across the state on Friday under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the campaign from the Kukrail Forest Area.
Under his leadership, 50 million saplings will be planted across the state in a single day. Targets have already been assigned to all departments and divisions.
The Forest Department will organize the main event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Environment Day, which will also be attended by the Chief Minister.
A large-scale plantation drive will be undertaken at the Kukrail Forest Area under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will plant the first sapling. More than 200 saplings will be planted at the site.
The event will be attended by Forest Minister Arun Saxena, the district’s minister-in-charge, senior officials, the Principal Secretary, heads of departments, and other dignitaries.
Following the launch, the campaign will continue throughout the day across the state’s 17 Municipal Corporations, 825 Development Blocks, 762 Urban Local Bodies, and all Gram Panchayats.
Under the coordination of the Forest Department and with support from the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture, Horticulture, Urban Development, and other departments, saplings will be planted around Amrit Sarovars, ponds, roads, expressways, rivers, and canals. Schools, colleges, self-help groups, and social organizations will also actively participate in the campaign.
Division- Target
Meerut- 1,906,000
Saharanpur- 1,486,000
Agra- 2,467,000
Aligarh - 1,897,000
Moradabad - 2,760,000
Bareilly - 3,221,000
Prayagraj - 3,217,000
Varanasi - 2,483,000
Mirzapur - 2,863,000
Gorakhpur - 2,475,000
Basti - 1,601,000
Azamgarh - 1,893,000
Lucknow - 6,277,000
Ayodhya - 3,041,000
Devipatan - 2,934,000
Kanpur - 3,183,000
Jhansi - 3,167,000
Chitrakoot - 3,129,000
Department- Target
Rural Development Department- 30 million
Agriculture Department- 7.5 million
Forest Department- 5 million
Horticulture Department- 5 million
Panchayati Raj Department- 2 million
Urban Development Department- 0.5 million
Total Target: 50 Million Saplings