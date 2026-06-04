Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Uttar Pradesh To plant 50 Million Saplings | File Photo

Acting on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a large-scale plantation drive will be carried out across the state on Friday under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the campaign from the Kukrail Forest Area.

Under his leadership, 50 million saplings will be planted across the state in a single day. Targets have already been assigned to all departments and divisions.

The Forest Department will organize the main event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Environment Day, which will also be attended by the Chief Minister.

A large-scale plantation drive will be undertaken at the Kukrail Forest Area under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will plant the first sapling. More than 200 saplings will be planted at the site.

The event will be attended by Forest Minister Arun Saxena, the district’s minister-in-charge, senior officials, the Principal Secretary, heads of departments, and other dignitaries.

Following the launch, the campaign will continue throughout the day across the state’s 17 Municipal Corporations, 825 Development Blocks, 762 Urban Local Bodies, and all Gram Panchayats.

Under the coordination of the Forest Department and with support from the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture, Horticulture, Urban Development, and other departments, saplings will be planted around Amrit Sarovars, ponds, roads, expressways, rivers, and canals. Schools, colleges, self-help groups, and social organizations will also actively participate in the campaign.

Division- Target

Meerut- 1,906,000

Saharanpur- 1,486,000

Agra- 2,467,000

Aligarh - 1,897,000

Moradabad - 2,760,000

Bareilly - 3,221,000

Prayagraj - 3,217,000

Varanasi - 2,483,000

Mirzapur - 2,863,000

Gorakhpur - 2,475,000

Basti - 1,601,000

Azamgarh - 1,893,000

Lucknow - 6,277,000

Ayodhya - 3,041,000

Devipatan - 2,934,000

Kanpur - 3,183,000

Jhansi - 3,167,000

Chitrakoot - 3,129,000

Department- Target

Rural Development Department- 30 million

Agriculture Department- 7.5 million

Forest Department- 5 million

Horticulture Department- 5 million

Panchayati Raj Department- 2 million

Urban Development Department- 0.5 million

Total Target: 50 Million Saplings