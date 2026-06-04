Crane Topples During Flyover Construction Near Jewar Airport, Several Workers Trapped - VIDEO

A major accident occurred on Thursday near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad during the construction of a flyover linked to the Jewar International Airport project, after a heavy crane lifting a girder suddenly lost balance and overturned, trapping several workers beneath it.

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According to eyewitnesses, heavy rainfall in the evening had left the construction site muddy and slippery. Work resumed after the rain subsided, and labourers were engaged in lifting a girder for the flyover when the crane unexpectedly toppled. At the time of the incident, around six to seven workers were present at the site, with reports suggesting that three to four labourers became trapped under the collapsed crane.

The accident triggered panic among workers and nearby residents. Police, officials from the construction company, NHAI representatives and local villagers rushed to the scene and launched an extensive rescue operation. Emergency teams used machinery and other resources to reach those trapped beneath the wreckage.

Authorities said one worker has been rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment, while efforts to free the remaining workers continue. Rescue teams are using gas cutters to cut through sections of the crane to access those believed to be trapped underneath.

The overturned crane, reportedly used for lifting components of the elevated road connected to Noida International Airport, is proving difficult to remove. Three additional cranes have been deployed to lift the damaged equipment.

While some locals fear fatalities, no official confirmation has been issued. Police said the exact cause of the accident is under investigation.