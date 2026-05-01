Jammu Shocker: 4 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Bridge Crashes Down In Bantalab; Rescue Ops Underway | VIDEO

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Panic gripped Jammu’s Bantalab area on Friday after an under-construction portion of a bridge suddenly collapsed, trapping multiple workers beneath the rubble and triggering a frantic rescue operation.

6 Workers Trapped, 2 Pulled Out Alive

According to former Sarpanch Rajdev Singh, six labourers were buried under the debris when the structure gave way. Rescue teams have managed to pull out two workers so far, while four remain trapped.

NDRF, SDRF Lead High-Intensity Rescue Ops

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched an intensive rescue mission. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, is being used to clear debris and reach those trapped underneath.

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‘Vibration From Vehicle May Have Triggered Collapse’

BJP MLA Shyamlal Sharma , present at the site, while speaking to news agency ANI indicated that the bridge was undergoing foundation strengthening work.

He said preliminary assessment suggests that excavation combined with vibrations possibly from a passing vehicle may have led to the sudden collapse.

Read Also Labourer Critical After 35-Foot Girder Falls At Elevated Road Site In Gwalior

Tense Wait As Rescue Continues

Security forces and local authorities have cordoned off the area as efforts continue to safely extract the remaining workers. Officials say every possible measure is being taken, but the situation remains critical.