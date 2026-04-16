Labourer Critical After 35-Foot Girder Falls At Elevated Road Site In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A worker was seriously injured after a part of a girder from an under-construction elevated road suddenly fell in Gwalior on Thursday.

The injured worker was rushed to a hospital for treatment soon after the accident.

The incident took place near Khedapati Temple in the Khedapati Colony area. According to officials, a 35-foot long cement girder was being placed on the elevated road when it suddenly lost balance and fell into a nearby drain.

Locals say...

People living in the area said they heard a loud sound when the heavy structure collapsed. The noise caused panic among residents nearby. Soon after the incident, officials from the administration reached the spot to inspect the site and review the situation.

After receiving information about the accident, state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar also reached the site. He inspected the area and ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. The minister said the accident could have turned into a major tragedy. He added that a fair inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

The elevated road project is considered a dream project of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The road is being built at a cost of about ₹1,400 crore and the work is being carried out in two phases. The project aims to improve traffic movement in the city and reduce congestion on busy roads.

Officials said the road where the accident happened had already been closed due to ongoing construction work. They said if the road had been open at that time, the accident could have caused more serious damage.

Meanwhile, the opposition has raised questions about the quality of construction.

Congress state general secretary Sunil Sharma alleged that the construction quality may be poor. He said the area is usually used by many people, and if the road had been open, the accident could have turned into a bigger disaster.