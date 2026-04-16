Horrific! 2 Children Die, 1 Critical After Pesticide Gas Leak In Ujjain; Kids Were At 'Nani’s Home' For Summer Holidays

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two children died and one child is in critical condition after poisonous gas spread inside a house in Ujjain on Thursday.

The tragic incident took place at Triveni Hills on Indore Road.

According to police, the house belongs to Lalchand Prajapat. His elder daughter Pooja is married in Shajapur while his younger daughter Reena is married in Kaytha. Both sisters had come to their parents’ home in Ujjain about 10 days ago with their children to spend the summer holidays.

On Monday night, all the family members slept in the same room. On Tuesday morning around 9 am, some of them suddenly started feeling unwell.

When one-and-a-half-month-old Trisha began foaming at the mouth, the family rushed her to the hospital.

However, she died during treatment on Tuesday evening. Early Wednesday morning, four-year-old Anika, also known as Annu, also lost her life.

Another child, Jenisha, is in critical condition and has been referred to a hospital in Indore for treatment. Two other children, Rehan and Yeshu, are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Ujjain.

Police have started an investigation into the case. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also been called to examine the situation.

Narendra Yadav, the station in-charge of Nanakheda Police Station, said that around four quintals of wheat were stored in the same room where the family was sleeping. A pesticide had been placed in the wheat to protect it from insects. The gas from the pesticide is suspected to have spread in the room during the night.

The Doctor who is treating the children, said that the pesticide commonly used in stored wheat releases a poisonous gas. If the room does not have proper ventilation or windows, the gas can cause suffocation.

Because children are very young, the effect of the gas can be more dangerous.

However, officials said the exact cause of the deaths will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Family members are deeply shocked. The children’s grandmother, Kala Bai Prajapat, said Anika’s birthday had been celebrated on April 11.

She also said the pesticide was bought about a week ago and seven packets were placed in four quintals of wheat, but the family had no idea that it could become so dangerous.