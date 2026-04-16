Minor Girl Locked In Room, Brutally Thrashed By Peers Over Petty Issue In Indore-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly locked inside a room and brutally beaten by a youth and another woman in Indore.

The incident took place in the area under MIG Police Station, and a video of the assault has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the viral video, the minor girl can be seen being beaten inside a room. A youth and another woman are seen assaulting her brutally with sticks. The boy is seen holding the girl by her hair, pushing her around the room and hitting her.

Another girl is also seen dragging the victim across the floor while beating her, kicking her.

The victim appears helpless and tries to defend herself while the group continues to assault her.

The video also shows another girl standing nearby and recording the entire incident on her phone.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the minor girl had an argument with two girls over some petty issue.

After the dispute, the accused allegedly called her to a flat in the Rustam area of Tukoganj on the pretext of talking and settling the matter. However, when she reached the flat, she was surrounded and attacked, repeatedly.

After the video went viral, police came to know about the incident. According to MIG Police Station in-charge Jitendra Yadav, the police learned about the matter through media reports.

Both sides were called to the police station and questioned. Since the victim has not yet filed a formal complaint, no case has been registered so far. Police said action will be taken if a complaint is filed.

Meanwhile, former Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Dr. Divya Gupta said that since the case involves a minor, the Child Welfare Committee should have been informed and included in the process.

She said such matters should be handled under child protection rules instead of only giving a warning.