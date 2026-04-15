Youth Dies After Electrocution While Chasing Dog With Iron Rod In Khajuraho; DISTURBING VIDEO Surfaces

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after getting electrocuted while chasing a dog with an iron rod in Khajuraho on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a resort in the town and the entire scene was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage surfaced on Wednesday and has been circulating widely.

According to information, the incident happened at The Khajuraho Heritage Resort, located near Khajuraho Railway Station in Chhatarpur district.

The CCTV video shows the moments before the tragic accident.

In the footage, the youth can first be seen standing near the boundary area inside the resort premises. After a short while, he walks into the porch area and picks up a long iron rod. It is said that he was trying to chase away a dog that had entered inside the resort compound.

As seen in the video, the youth then tries to use the iron rod near the boundary wall. During this attempt, the rod suddenly comes in contact with a high-voltage electric line passing above the area. The moment the rod touches the line, a strong spark appears.

Within seconds, the youth receives a severe electric shock.

The CCTV footage shows him getting badly burnt before collapsing on the ground due to the shock.

Watch the disturbing video below :

#WATCH | Youth Di*s After Getting Electrocuted While Trying To Chase Dog Away With An Iron Rod At A Resort Near Khajuraho Railway Station In #Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/AIlfXS7wsk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 15, 2026

The loud sound from the spark alerted other staff members present inside the resort. Hearing the noise, several employees rushed outside to check what had happened.

When they reached the spot, they found the youth lying on the ground after the electrocution.

The staff immediately informed the police. After receiving the information, the police were called to the spot and further action was taken.

The incident has shocked people in the area, and the CCTV footage of the accident is now being widely shared.

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident and examine the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.