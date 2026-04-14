Bizarre! E-Rickshaw Driver Caught Charging Vehicle Directly From Transformer In MP's Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Bizzare! E-Rickshaw Driver In MP's Chhatarpur Caught Charging Vehicle Directly From Transformer |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An e-rickshaw driver was caught charging his vehicle directly from a roadside transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The incident has raised safety concerns as the driver threw caution to wind and connected the wire directly to the transformer, putting his and commuters' life at risk.

According to reports, the driver took the e-rickshaw (Registration No. MP 16 R 6184) right up to the transformer and charged it by inserting a wire directly into the unit. Passersby were astonished as the driver carried out this act openly on the road.

Driver panics when filmed

According to eyewitnesses, the driver panicked when a bystander began recording the entire sequence of events.

Check out the video:

He immediately rushed to the transformer, removed the wire himself, and pleaded, “I am removing it, please don’t record.” Soon after, he attempted to flee from the spot.

Financial Loss to Electricity Department; Risk of Accidents

Notably, drawing a direct connection from a transformer to charge a vehicle is not only an act of electricity theft but is also extremely dangerous. It poses a risk of a major accident occurring at any moment. Furthermore, it results in financial losses for the electricity department.

Questions Raised Over Lack of Action

Locals allege that such activities have occurred in the city in the past, yet the responsible department has failed to take any strict action. Now that the video has surfaced, residents are demanding action against the offender.

It remains to be seen what steps the concerned authorities will take in response to the incident and whether such illicit practices can ultimately be curbed.