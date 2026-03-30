MP News: EV Car Explodes During Charging In Chhatarpur Days After Horrific Indore Fire Killed 8 People

MP News: Fresh EV Charging Blaze In Chhatarpur Days After Indore Fire; Short Circuit Triggers Explosion, Vehicles Gutted |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An electric scooter exploded during charging inside a house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur late Saturday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the School Mohalla locality of Bhelsi village within the Ishanagar area of ​​Chhatarpur district when Ramgopal Prajapati (40) and his wife woke up to the sound of an explosion late in the night.

Upon checking, Prajapati discovered smoke emanating from an e-scooter that was parked and connected to a charger.

Within minutes, the fire spread to another electric scooter and a bicycle parked nearby. The family members tried to extinguish the enraging flames, but in vain.

During this time, popping sounds resembling exploding batteries were heard intermittently, which further intensified the blaze and created a terrifying situation.

The family members shouted from the rooftop to alert their neighbours. Alarmed by the family's cries, residents of the locality rushed to the scene and began a collective effort to extinguish the fire. After a strenuous struggle, the fire was brought under control; however, by that time, both the e-scooter and the bicycle were reduced to ashes.

According to Prajapati, the explosion shook the house, and flames reached the staircase, causing panic.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit resulting from the explosion of the e-scooter's battery. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Days after Brajeshwari Annex blaze

The incident unfolded just a few days after the tragic e-scooter fire in Indore, which claimed the lives of 8 members of a family, including children.

According to the police report, the blaze at Brajeshwari Annex was ignited by a short circuit in a charging EV. Administration has asked for caution when charging such vehicles indoors.

Minimum Safety Requirements for Home-Charging

Dedicated line from DB (no shared load)

Copper wiring: 2.5 sq mm (min)

15A high-quality tight socket

MCB (16–20A) installed

Proper earthing is a must.

Stable voltage (200–240V)

No extension boards

Dry, covered installation spot

OEM charger (e.g., Tata Motors / Hyundai Motor India / MG Motor India)

Check the plug heating occasionally