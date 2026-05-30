Yogi Govt To Plant 35 Crore Saplings During Monsoon Under Mega Plantation Campaign 2026 | Representative Photo

Lucknow: Following the directions of the Yogi Government, the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has begun preparations for the Mega Plantation Campaign-2026. This year as well, a target has been set to plant 35 crore saplings during the monsoon season through public participation. For this purpose, 52.44 crore saplings are being prepared in more than 1,900 nurseries. Over the past 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has planted more than 242 crore saplings. The nodal department (Forest, Environment and Climate Change) will undertake the highest plantation of more than 15 crore saplings. Regular meetings of District Plantation Committees are also being conducted in this regard.

This year too, several new special forests will be established, and more than 5.50 lakh saplings will be planted along the Ganga Expressway. In addition, a large-scale plantation programme will also be organized on World Environment Day (June 5).

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department is continuously holding meetings and consultations for the large-scale plantation drive during the monsoon season. Simultaneously, preparations regarding saplings are also underway. More than 52.44 crore saplings are being prepared in over 1,900 nurseries. These include industrial and timber species, fodder and ornamental plants, environmental species, fruit-bearing plants, medicinal plants, and other varieties.

Plantation will also be undertaken along the state's expressways. This year, special emphasis will be placed on plantation along the Ganga Expressway. Along both sides of the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, the Forest Department will plant 5.50 lakh saplings over an area of 500 hectares. Harishankari plantations will be undertaken at every kilometre on both sides, while species such as Peepal, Pakad, Banyan, Neem, Gular, Mahua, Mango, Arjun, Chilbil, Amaltas, Kachnar, Jacaranda and Gulmohar will be given priority at intervals. Wire fencing will be provided for protection, and drip irrigation will be ensured for watering these plantations.

The Yogi Government establishes new special forests every year. Under this theme, the Plantation Mega Campaign-2026 will see the establishment of several new forests, including Maharshi Charak Medicinal Forests, Harmony Forests, Prosperity Forests, Agro Forests, Energy Forests and Kapi Forests. Major components of the campaign will also include Mission Chhaya, Aviral Dhara Plantation, Sahjan Bhandara and Mango Bhandara.

Under Mission Chhaya, shade-giving trees will be planted along roadsides and at public places to provide relief from extreme heat. Additionally, on August 15, Vande Mataram Vatika will be established; on August 28, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a Brother-Sister Plantation Programme will be conducted; and on September 5, Teachers’ Day, the initiative 'One Tree in the Name of a Teacher' will also be undertaken.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently chaired a meeting regarding preparations for Mega Plantation Campaign-2026. During the meeting, he placed special emphasis on public participation and directed that the campaign be celebrated as a festival.

CM Yogi stated that participation from all public representatives, institutions, NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Youth and Women Mangal Dals, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, Eco Clubs, FPOs, trade associations and other organizations should be ensured. Registered farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will also become part of the mega campaign under the supervision of the Agriculture Department.

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On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has begun preparations for Plantation Mega Campaign-2026. This monsoon season, plantation of 35 crore saplings has been proposed. With the cooperation of all departments, institutions, schools, colleges, social organizations and others, the mega campaign will be celebrated as a festival through extensive public participation. Targets for departments, divisions and districts have already been proposed. Several special forests will also be established this year. Large-scale plantation will be undertaken along the Ganga Expressway.