UP Links 98 Welfare Schemes To Family ID, Over 15 Crore Beneficiaries Covered

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is committed to ensuring that no citizen—especially those at the lowest rung of society—is deprived of welfare benefits. To achieve this, the state has accelerated the integration of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes through the Family ID system, guaranteeing complete coverage of eligible households.

Under this initiative, multiple welfare schemes have been consolidated into a single, transparent platform. Principal Secretary (Planning) Alok Kumar said, “A total of 98 welfare schemes of the central and state governments have now been linked with the Family ID system. This integration is directly benefiting more than 15.07 crore beneficiaries across Uttar Pradesh by ensuring timely and accurate delivery of essential services and financial assistance. So far, over 44 lakh citizens have applied through the Family ID portal.”

In urban areas, Family IDs are prepared by lekhpals, while in rural regions Gram Panchayat officers facilitate the process. Each Family ID provides complete household details under one identification number, enabling swift and transparent delivery of benefits.

12 Digit Family ID Becomes the Key to Welfare Schemes

The Family ID card is a 12 digit unique identification number that contains detailed information of all members of a family.

As envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative is based on the principle of One Family One Identity. This approach allows automatic identification of eligibility for various schemes, prevents duplication and ensures that benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries without irregularities.

Relief from Repeated Office Visits

With the implementation of the Family ID system, citizens are no longer required to visit multiple government offices for income, caste, residence or other certificates. Once a family is registered, all essential information becomes available through the centralized database. This has resulted in significant savings of time, money and effort for citizens, while also enhancing administrative efficiency and transparency.

The Yogi government has also taken steps to ensure that families who are deprived of ration cards for any reason are not excluded from government welfare schemes. Special registration arrangements have been introduced so that such families can be connected to welfare schemes through the Family ID system, ensuring that no eligible household is left behind.

For the creation of a Family ID, it is mandatory for all family members to have an Aadhaar number. Aadhaar must also be linked with a valid mobile number so that verification can be completed through OTP. If a beneficiary has changed their mobile number, it is necessary to update and link the correct number with Aadhaar to avoid any disruption in availing benefits.

The Family ID initiative reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of digital, transparent and accountable governance. By creating a unified and verified database, the system not only strengthens the implementation of welfare schemes but also effectively curbs fake and duplicate beneficiaries.

The objective of the Yogi government is to ensure that every poor citizen, labourer, farmer, woman, senior citizen and divyang receives their rightful benefits on time. Through the Family ID system, welfare schemes are now reaching eligible beneficiaries directly, strengthening social security and reinforcing trust between the government and the people.

Under the Family ID system, citizens can complete self registration through Aadhaar based login and e KYC, during which details of family members are automatically fetched from UIDAI. Applicants are provided the facility to add family members, followed by physical verification by lekhpals and Gram Panchayat officers. The Family ID is also being made available on DigiLocker, and so far more than 19 lakh physical Family ID cards have been distributed across the state.

The Family ID card is completely free of cost, with the government bearing an expense of approximately eight rupees per card.

At present, 98 schemes are linked with the Family ID, including 13 schemes of the central government and 85 schemes of the Uttar Pradesh government. More than 15.7 crore citizens are registered in the Family ID database, including 14.7 crore linked through ration cards and 1.03 crore through self registration.

The database has achieved nearly 70 percent field saturation, with address details at 100 percent, mobile numbers at 85 percent and marital status at 54 percent. A five level technical process has been adopted to integrate the Family ID with welfare schemes, including Aadhaar notification, database digitization, Aadhaar authentication, creation of a Family ID field on scheme portals and integration with departmental databases. This comprehensive framework ensures transparent and seamless delivery of benefits to eligible families across Uttar Pradesh.