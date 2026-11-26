UP Elections 2027: Akhilesh Promises ₹5,000 Unemployment Allowance, ₹40,000 Pension & 10 Lakh Govt Jobs | X

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released the party's election manifesto on Constitution Day, promising a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for jobless youth, an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women and salaries on a par with regular teachers for 1.5 lakh Shiksha Mitras.

Titled 'Jan Man Ka Manifesto' and 'PDA Ka Prann Patra', the manifesto seeks to woo youth, women, farmers, government employees and economically weaker sections ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Employment Opportunities And Unemployment Allowance

Among the major promises are 10 lakh government job vacancies, recruitment of 25 lakh youth over five years and employment opportunities for two to three crore people in other sectors.

समाजवादी पार्टी का घोषणा पत्र जारी, @yadavakhilesh वादा5 साल में 25 लाख युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी, ग्रेजुएट बेरोजगार को हर महीने 5 हजार रुपये बुजुर्ग महिलाओं को 40 हजार सालाना पेंशन ग्रामीण इलाकों में 300 यूनिट बिजली फ्री#AkhileshYadav #samajwadipartyofficial #PDA_का_प्रणपत्र https://t.co/8BQNivYwx3 — Brijesh yadav🇮🇳 (@yadavbrijesh012) November 26, 2026

Akhilesh said the recruitment process for 10 lakh government posts would begin at the first Cabinet meeting if the party came to power. He also promised to complete recruitment examinations involving multiple stages within six months.

The party has promised to provide Rs 5,000 every month to unemployed youth until they secure employment. Students passing Class 12 will receive laptops, while a network of Samajwadi Canteens will provide meals at Rs 5.

Welfare Promises For Women And Employees

For women, the manifesto promises annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to elderly women under a proposed welfare scheme. The party has also pledged better salaries and permanent employment for ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and contractual employees.

In a major outreach to government employees, the SP has promised to work towards restoring the Old Pension Scheme. It has also reiterated its commitment to ending the outsourcing system and providing permanent jobs, besides ensuring reservation in recruitment in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Farm Loan Waivers And Social Justice

Farmers have been promised loan waivers, guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops and milk, and payment of sugarcane dues within 24 hours. The party has also pledged to reopen schools that have been shut down and provide health insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh to poor families.

The manifesto also promises a caste census after the formation of the government, besides 50 per cent reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore.

Special Force To Tackle Land Grabbing

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh announced the formation of a special force on the lines of the Special Task Force to deal exclusively with land disputes and illegal encroachments. The proposed force would protect the land of poor people, Dalits and minorities and prevent influential individuals and land mafias from grabbing their property.

He accused the BJP government of allowing land mafias to flourish in the state and claimed that large-scale encroachments had taken place on ponds, government land and properties in religious towns. The proposed force would have vehicles of a distinct colour and conduct regular patrolling, he said.

Law And Order And Welfare Commitments

On law and order, Akhilesh promised a strict crackdown on criminals, land grabbing, extortion and crimes against women. "Whether the criminal belongs to any caste, religion or political party, he will be sent to jail," he said, adding that hooliganism and mafia activities would not be tolerated.

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Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said, "Acche din may not have arrived, but bad days are on their way out."

The SP had made several promises in its 2022 Assembly election manifesto, including 300 units of free electricity, farm loan waivers and laptop distribution. The latest manifesto expands its welfare pitch, with a particular focus on employment, social justice, farmers and economically weaker sections.