BJP To Launch 25-Day Nationwide 'Seva Doot' Campaign From December 1 To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life | X / ANI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a nationwide ‘Seva Doot’ campaign from December 1 to December 25 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life.

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As part of the 25-day campaign, senior BJP leaders will undertake extended stays in various Assembly constituencies across the country to assess the ground-level implementation of government welfare schemes and gather direct feedback from the public.

The campaign will place special emphasis on states heading for Assembly elections, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, among others. Senior party leaders will be assigned programmes in these poll-bound states as part of the outreach initiative.

During their visits, leaders will stay among the people, interact directly with beneficiaries and local residents, and assess the public response to various government schemes and initiatives. The exercise is aimed at understanding ground realities, identifying implementation gaps and strengthening the party’s connect with the people.

Through this initiative, the BJP intends to take its outreach beyond organisational meetings and establish direct engagement with the public to gauge their mood and understand their expectations.

BJP National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi has been appointed as the convenor of the ‘Seva Doot’ campaign and will oversee its implementation across the country.

Earlier on Monday, BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra announced the party's Seva Dooth Abhiyan in Karnataka and launched a sharp attack on the Congress Government and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Addressing the media, Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years in public life, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of the country, from 2001 till now.

Keeping in mind PM Modi's life of service, the BJP has undertaken the Seva Dooth Abhiyan across the country and in Karnataka. As part of the Abhiyan, the party has undertaken a Vistarak Yojana for all 224 Assembly constituencies in the state.

"For each Assembly constituency, one senior BJP worker will go as a Vistarak / Seva Dooth. He will go to that constituency and stay there for 25 days," Vijayendra said.

During the stay, the Vistarak will take part in daily service activities, hold interactions with youth, remind people of the contributions of the Central Government under Narendra Modi, and recall the contributions of previous BJP governments in the state under B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, besides working to strengthen the organisation.

The Seva Dooth Abhiyan will run in all 224 Assembly constituencies from December 1 to December 25. Lists have already been prepared from all districts, and a plan has been made to send workers to Assembly constituencies and mandals, he said.

Vijayendra alleged that after D K Shivakumar became Chief Minister, he has been limited to only announcements, with a huge difference between his words and actions.

"On one side, the Chief Minister says in Hiriyur he has announced ₹2,500 crore for development works. Where is the ₹2,500 crore? I am not asking this. Senior officers of the Finance Department themselves are questioning the Chief Minister," he said.

He added that the Government is not able to pay salaries to government employees on time.

Referring to the ASHA workers' protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said they have been protesting for the last seven days in piercing cold, leaving behind their homes and families.

"The Chief Minister says, 'I am your elder brother, I am your brother.' Is this how a brother should behave, Honourable Chief Minister?" he asked.

He said the Congress party had promised in its manifesto during the last Assembly election to increase the honorarium of ASHA workers, but when they met the Chief Minister recently, he lectured them to think about the financial situation of the state.

"If you cannot increase the honorarium of ASHA workers, then what are you starting Bharat Jodo Sanghas for?" Vijayendra asked.

He alleged that in all Assembly constituencies, the Congress Government is forming Bharat Jodo Sanghas, appointing Congress workers as presidents, and giving them salaries.

"Is this a gruel centre? Are you going to misuse taxpayers' money to feed Congress MLAs and workers?" he asked.

Vijayendra said even in the drought situation, the Chief Minister does not respond to the suffering of farmers, but shows promptness in responding to the suffering of Congress MLAs.

"Why was there a need to appoint Board Chairmen and Corporation Chairmen in this drought situation, Mr D K Shivakumar?" he asked.

He said the announced ₹5,000 relief to farmers has remained only an announcement. "Parameshwara says ₹5,000 per hectare, the Revenue Minister and the Chief Minister say ₹5,000 per acre. There is no clarity from the Government itself. Because of their confusion, even officials are confused," he said.

He said everyone in the state knows the financial situation has deteriorated. Misuse of taxpayers' money and SCP / TSP funds, without helping farmers in drought, will be raised by the BJP effectively in the Belagavi session starting December 2, he added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)