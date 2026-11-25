2.58 Crore Eligible Adults Missing From UP Voter Rolls, BJP Steps Up Enrolment Drive | File Photo

Lucknow: With an estimated 2.58 crore eligible adults still outside Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls, the BJP has sounded the alarm and made voter enrolment a top organisational priority ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The party has directed its cadre to reach out to people whose names are missing from the voters' list and ensure that eligible voters are enrolled during the ongoing revision exercise.

BJP Prioritises Electoral Roll Revision

The issue figured prominently at a meeting of the BJP's core committee, where the leadership decided to make maximum use of the Special Summary Revision window, which remains open until December 17. The party wants its organisational machinery to work on the ground to identify eligible voters who have been left out and help them complete the enrolment process.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, around 2.58 crore eligible adults are still outside the electoral rolls in the state. The figure has prompted the BJP leadership to step up its efforts to ensure that no eligible voter is left out, particularly with the Assembly elections approaching.

Focus On Women And First-Time Voters

The party has identified women, first-time voters who will turn 18 by January 1, 2027, women who have shifted to their marital homes and migrants who have returned to their native places as key groups requiring special attention.

The BJP leadership has also asked its workers to turn the voter-addition exercise into a wider political outreach campaign. The party wants every Form 6 application, used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll, to become an opportunity for its workers to interact with families and discuss government welfare schemes and the law and order situation under the Yogi Adityanath government.

The strategy reflects the party's concern that a large number of eligible voters remain outside the electoral system and could potentially affect its electoral prospects if their names are not included in time.

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BJP Pushes For Grassroots Outreach

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and attended by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with other senior leaders.

With the 2027 Assembly elections drawing closer, the BJP is keen to ensure that the voter enrolment exercise does not remain confined to an administrative process but becomes a major organisational campaign. The party believes that mobilising its cadre to help eligible voters register will also strengthen its grassroots connect across the state.