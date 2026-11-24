Rajasthan BJP Leadership Buzz: Kirodi Lal Meena's Haryana Remark Sparks CM Change Speculation, Minister Later Backs Bhajan Lal Sharma | PTI

Jaipur: Amidst the ongoing panchayat election results review exercise of the Rajasthan BJP, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena triggered political speculation, citing the Chief Minister's replacement and considerable win in Haryana; however, sensing the controversy, Meena issued a clarification late on Monday night, asserting that his comments had been misinterpreted and were not directed at Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Meena's Haryana Reference Triggers Speculation

Against the backdrop of the BJP’s disappointing performance in the recent panchayat elections in Rajasthan, Meena's remarks were widely interpreted as an indirect suggestion for a leadership change in the state. Speaking to the media after meeting BJP state president Madan Rathore and the party’s organisation general secretary at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur, Meena said the party had accepted the panchayat election results with humility.

पहले हरियाणा मॉडल का जिक्र, अब बयान पर सफाई। किरोड़ी लाल मीणा बोले- मेरे बयान का गलत अर्थ निकाला गया, भजनलाल शर्मा के नेतृत्व में ही लड़ेंगे अगला चुनाव।#KirodiLalMeena #BhajanlalSharma https://t.co/uYMi3s9yDE — Raghavendra Rathore (@raghavendra__) November 24, 2026

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the opposition party was under a misconception if it considered the panchayat election results a litmus test for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Referring to Haryana, Meena said, “In Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced by Nayab Singh Sani, and the BJP subsequently returned to power with a massive majority.”

Speculation Over Rajasthan BJP Leadership

The reference immediately triggered speculation in political circles, particularly at a time when the BJP is facing questions over its performance in the panchayat elections.

His remarks were seen by some as an indirect signal about the need for a change in leadership or a reassessment of the government's functioning in Rajasthan.

Meena also admitted that the party had not anticipated such a poor performance. “We did not expect to lose so many seats. Now that the results are out, we will work accordingly. Whatever the reasons behind the defeat, they need to be examined. The party will correct its mistakes and regain people's trust,” he said.

Clarification Supporting Bhajan Lal Sharma

As the controversy gathered momentum, Meena clarified that his Haryana reference had been presented out of context. He maintained that he had neither questioned Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership nor advocated a change of Chief Minister in Rajasthan.

He said the purpose of citing Haryana was simply to highlight the BJP's ability to adapt its strategy according to changing political circumstances and achieve decisive electoral victories.

Expressing confidence in the state government's leadership, Meena said the BJP government was doing excellent work under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and would return to power with a massive majority in the 2028 Assembly elections under his leadership.

BJP Reviews Panchayat Election Setback

Meena also criticised the Congress, alleging that it had failed to emerge as an effective opposition and had not taken up public issues through sustained street-level protests.

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On the BJP's electoral setback, he said the party organisation was reviewing the results and would undertake a detailed assessment to identify the reasons behind the defeat. He added that responsibility for the outcome was collective and that he had visited the party headquarters for a routine interaction with senior leaders.

Notably, Kirori Lal Meena, being a senior leader, was one of the strong contenders for the CM post in Rajasthan. Taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in his area of dominance, he even resigned from the ministership; however, the resignation was not accepted.