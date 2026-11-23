Rajasthan Panchayat Poll Defeat Prompts BJP Introspection, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Calls For Self-Assessment | IANS

Jaipur: The Rajasthan BJP has begun an exercise to assess the reasons behind its crushing defeat in the recent panchayat elections, with the party's state in-charge, Sanjay Bhatia, holding meetings with senior leaders in Jaipur on Monday. The electoral setback has triggered considerable political activity within the party, with discussions of major changes in both the government and the organisation gaining momentum.

BJP Leadership Reviews Electoral Setback

Bhatia arrived in Jaipur and held discussions with state BJP president Madan Rathore and other senior leaders to gather feedback on the party's poor performance. He is understood to have been assigned the task of preparing a detailed report analysing the reasons for the defeat. The state leadership may also be summoned to Delhi within the next two to three days to present its assessment and explain the party's performance.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: On the Panchayati Raj election results, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "An election reflects the people's mandate, and we accept it with respect. There may have been shortcomings in communicating the work of our double-engine government effectively at the grassroots level. There may also have been a lack of enthusiasm among our workers, or shortcomings in the conduct and behaviour of those holding senior positions. In the BJP, every victory and defeat is followed by a review..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026

The BJP's defeat across much of Rajasthan has raised questions about the functioning of both the government and the party organisation. Speculation has intensified over a possible Cabinet reshuffle, which has been pending for a considerable time, as well as political appointments that party workers have been awaiting for nearly three years. The electoral setback could accelerate decisions on both fronts. Major organisational changes are also being discussed.

Bhatia Promises Detailed Election Review

Speaking to the media, Bhatia said the party would conduct a detailed review of the election results. “Winning and losing are part of electoral politics. We had won the urban local body elections earlier but have now lost the panchayat polls. We will review the reasons for the defeat and listen to what our workers have to say. Whatever went wrong will be corrected,” he said.

He added that the results had served as an alert for the party and that efforts would be made to address the shortcomings.

Shekhawat Calls For Party Introspection

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the electoral setback as an opportunity for introspection at every level of the party. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Jodhpur on Monday, he said the people's mandate must be accepted and the process of reviewing the reasons behind the defeat had already begun.

“The people's mandate is supreme, and we accept it. This is an opportunity for self-assessment for BJP workers and public representatives at every level. We need to examine why we failed to communicate the benefits of the welfare policies of the BJP's double-engine government to the people,” Shekhawat said.

He emphasised that accountability should be proportionate to the position held by public representatives, adding that senior leaders had a greater responsibility to examine the reasons behind the party's poor performance.

Shekhawat said the BJP believes in introspection after both victories and defeats.

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Review Planned At Multiple Levels

While victories are analysed to understand the reasons behind unexpectedly strong public support, defeats require an examination of why voters chose the opposition despite the government's initiatives.

He said the review would be conducted at the district, divisional, and state levels.

Responding to questions about the Opposition targeting the Election Commission and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Shekhawat said those who had criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should also be questioned about their stand on the issue.

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Shekhawat Responds To Gehlot's 2028 Claim

Reacting to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement that the Congress would form the next government in Rajasthan following its strong performance in the panchayat elections, Shekhawat dismissed the claim and expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in 2028 with a clear majority.

“Gehlot is free to make such claims. However, the BJP will form the government again with a majority in 2028. He should be more concerned about 2033,” Shekhawat said, adding that he wished Gehlot good health and hoped his party would give him another opportunity to become Chief Minister.